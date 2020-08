The representative of Ogun East Senatorial District, Senator Buruji Kashamu, is dead.

This was confirmed by former Senator Ben Mrray-Bruce through his Twitter handle.

Murray-Bruce tweeted: “I have just lost my good friend of forever to COVID19.

“Until his death, Sen. Buruji Kashamu and I were inseparable.

“He died today at First Cardiology Consultants, in Lagos.

“May his gentle soul rest in peace.

“I pray his family and loved ones the fortitude to bear this heavy loss.”