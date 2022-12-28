Breaking: Senate steps down Buhari’s N22.7t loan request

The Senate on Wednesday stepped down President Muhammadu Buhari’s request to approve N22.7 trillion Ways and Means Advance by the Central Bank of Nigeria following the protest by Senators.

The Senate therefore set up a committee chaired by Senate leader, Senator Ibrahim Gobir to summon all Ministries, Department and Agencies which benefited from the loan.

The decision to summon the MDAs came after a closed door session following the rowdy session in the Chamber

Members of the Committee are Chairman, Senate Committee on Appropriations, Jubril Barau, Chairman, Senate Committee on Finance, Senator Adeola Olamilekan, Chairman, Senate Committee on Banking, Finance, Insurance and Other Financial Institutions, Senator Uba Sani, Chairman, Senate Committee on Debt and Foreign loan, Cliford Ordi

According to Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, all the MDAs that benefited from the fund must submit relevant documents to the Senate for verification.





