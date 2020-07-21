The Senate Committee on Niger Delta has walked out the Executive Director of Projects of the Niger Delta Development Commission, Dr. Cairo Ojougboh, during the committee’s meeting.

The drama took place on Tuesday during the Budget defence of the NDDC before the Senate Committee.

The trouble started when Ojougboh asked the Chairman of the Committee on NDDC, Senator Peter Nwaboshi, to step aside.

The Committee told Ojougboh that they are not investigating the financial recklessness in the NDDC, adding that it was about the sacking of some staff of the Commission.

Angered by the Ojougboh’s submission, the Committee said he can’t be dictating to the lawmakers.

It then asked him to leaving, continuing with the meeting with other representatives of the NDDC.