A Senate panel has indicted Intels Nigeria Limited for denying the Federal Government of substantial revenue.

A former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, has interest in Intels.

The indictment of Intel was contained in the interim report of the Senate adhoc Committees on Alleged Mis-Use, Under Remittance and Other Fraudulent Activities In Collection, Accounting, Remittance and Expenditure of IGR by Revenue Generating Agencies Between January 2012 and December 2016 obtained by The Eagle Online.

The panel however requested for proper scrutiny of Intel Nigeria Limited to recoup revenue that should have accused to the Federal Government.

The Nigeria Ports Authority had accused Intels of not remitting revenues due to the Federal Government through the Treasury Single Account.

The report reads in part: “The committee is of the view that NPA can generate more revenue given more prudent management of the ports infrastructure.

“The issue of contractual relationship between NPA and Intel has denied N.P.A substantial revenue. Though the contract has been terminated. Previous activities of Intel in the relation to NPA need to be properly scrutinized to re-coup whatever may have been unduly denied the government.”