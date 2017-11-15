Breaking: Senate orders IGP to restore Gov. Obiano’s security aides

The Senate on Wednesday asked the Inspector General of Police, Ibrahim Idris, to restore the security aides of the Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano, with immediate effect.

Obiano had on Tuesday raised the alarm that his security aides have been withdrawn of the governorship election in Anambra State.

The election holds on Saturday.

At the resumption of Senate plenary on Wednesday, Senator Abiodun Olujinmi raised a point of order over the matter in Anambra State.