The representative of Abia South Senatorial District, Enyinnaya Abaribe, has emerged as the Senate Minority Leader.

The decision was taken after a closed door meeting with Senators elected on the platform of the Peoples Democratic Party by the National Chairman of the party, Uche Secondus in his Abuja residence.

Abaribe is a fourth timer in the Senate.

Also, Senator Emmanuel Bwacha from Taraba South Senatorial District was returned as Deputy Minority Leader, while Senator Philips Aduda (FCT) was retained as the Minority Whip.