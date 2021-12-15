Breaking: Senate forces Senator Olujinmi to step down gender equality bill

Senate on Wednesday forced Senator Biodun Olujinmi to step down her bill on gender equality after fierce disagreement on the proposed bill in chamber.

The bill is titled, ’A bill for an Act to make provision for the empowerment of women, to align all aspect of laws and implementation of laws relating to women empowerment, and the appointment and representation of women in decision making positions and structures.’

But trouble started immediately after Olujinmi concluded her presentation as Senator Yusuf Yusuf and Senator Aliyu Wammako kicked against the bill on religious ground.

Senator Yusuf said that the provision of the bill infringes on the Qur’an, adding that talks about equality infringes on practices of Islamic religion.

Also, speaking against the bill, Senator Wammako argued that the provision of the bill infringes on practices of Islam.

But Deputy Senate President, Ovie Omo- Agege and Senator Ajibola Basiru called for the passage of the bill into second reading.

However, Senator Abdullahi Adamu and Senator Bala Ibn Na’Allah called for dialogue by the sponsor of the bill before passing the bill to second reading

After much pressure, Senate President, Senator Ahmad Lawan called for Senator Olujinmi’s final position on the bill.

The Senator therefore stepped down the bill for further consultation and represent it.