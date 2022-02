The representative of Taraba South Senatorial District and Senate Deputy Minority Leader, Emmanuel Bwacha, has defected to the All Progressives Congress.

Bwacha was formally received into the APC by President Muhammadu Buhari at the State House in Abuja on Thursday.

He was led to the Presidential Villa by the Chairman of the APC Caretaker and Extraordinary Convention Planning Committee, Governor Mai Mala Buni of Yobe State.

Before now, Bwacha was a member of the Peoples Democratic Party.