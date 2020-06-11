The Senate on Thursday confirmed the nomination of Justice Monica Dongban-Mensem as the President of the Court of Appeal.

The confirmation of Dongban-Mensem followed the forwarding of her name to the Senate by President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday.

The President of the Senate then forwarded her name to the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters.

The Senate Committee confirmed the nominee of 24 hours after she appeared for screening.

Presenting the report of the Committee at plenary on Thursday, its Chairman, Senator Opeyemi Bamidele, told the lawmakers that Justice Dongban-Mensem has the capacity to transform the Judiciary.

All members of the Committee supported her nomination and there was no petition against her.