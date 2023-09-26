Breaking: Senate confirms CBN Governor, Deputy Governors

The Senate has confirmed the nomination of Dr. Olayemi Cardoso as the Governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria alongside four others as Deputy Governors.

The Eagle Online recalls that President Tinubu nominated Cardoso to replace the former Governor, Godwin Emefiele.

The Deputy Governors nominated by Tinubu and confirmed by the Senate are Emem Nnana Usoro, Muhammad Sani Abdullahi Dattijo, Philip Ikeazor and Dr. Bala M. Bello.

They were screened and confirmed by the Senate on Tuesday.