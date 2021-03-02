The Senate on Tuesday confirmed the appointment of Service Chiefs after the consideration of a report of the Joint Committee on Defence, Army, Air Force and Navy.

The Service Chiefs had last week appeared before the Joint Committee for screening.

The newly confirmed Service Chiefs are: Major General Lucky Eluonye Onyenuchea lrabor as Chief of Defence Staff; Major General Ibrahim Attahiru, Chief of Army Staff; Rear Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, Chief of Naval Staff; and Air Vice Marshal Isiaka O. Amao as Chief of Air staff.

The confirmation was sequel to the report presented by the Chairman of the Joint Committee, Senator Aliyu Wammako.