Breaking: Senate Committee wants six months suspension for Senator Natasha

In another twist of events, the Senate Committee on Ethics, Code of Conduct, and Public Petitions has recommended that Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan be suspended for six months amid her sexual harassment allegation against the Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The committee also recommended that the Kogi lawmaker must apologise to the Senate for ‘disrespecting the Senate.”

During the period of the suspension, the committee asked that her salary and security details should be withdrawn.

Details later…

