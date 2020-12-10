The Senate on Thursday clashed with President Muhammadu Buhari over the sacking of the Director General of National Directorate Employment, Dr. Nasiru Mohammed Ladan Argungu.

The development came to the fore on Thursday during the Senate plenary.

It was learnt that the sacking Argungu was sequel to his altercation with the Minister of State for Labour Productivity, Festus Keyamo, over the recruitment of 774,000 people into public works.

Coming under point of order on the matter, Senator Ibrahim Hadejia expressed dissatisfaction with the removal of the NDE boss by President Buhari.

The Senate in its resolution demanded for investigation into the frosty relationship between Keyamo and sacked DG of NDE because the removal could affect the recruitment of the 774,000 Nigerians into public works.

More details on this news website soon.