Breaking: Senate begins hearing on lingering fuel scarcity, shuns subsidy probe

The Senate on Thursday afternoon began an investigative hearing into the lingering fuel scarcity in the country.

The probe panel is chaired by Senator Kabiru Marafa.

Though the Senate is on break, the committee was mandated to conduct the public hearing because of the urgency of the matter.

However, the committee hearing the matter has said it will be strictly about scarcity of petrol.

The issue of subsidy had come up during the lingering fuel scarcity, which led to the belief that it will be tackled by the committee also.

The Group Managing Director of the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation, Dr. Maikanti Baru, has two weeks ago said petrol was being subsidised to the tune of N26 per litre.

Baru said the landing cost of fuel in the country is N171, while it is sold at N145.

The Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, the following day distanced the Presidency from the subsidy payment.

Osinbajo said it was the NNPC that was solely responsible for the payment of the subsidy.

The Senate raised objection to the subsidy payment, saying it never authorised such.

Two days ago, the Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari, Abba Kyari, at a stakeholders meeting in the Presidential Villa, said the Senate had been notified by the Presidency of the subsidy payment, a claim that was denied by the spokesman of the Senate, Aliyu Sabi Abdullahi.