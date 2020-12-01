The Senate on Tuesday asked President Muhammadu Buhari to sack his Service Chiefs over the killing of 43 farmers in Borno State.

The decision of the Senate was as a result of a motion sponsored by Senator Kashim Shettima during plenary.

Shettima drew the attention of senators to the killing of 43 farmers at Kwashabe village, about 20 kilometers north of Maiduguri, the Borno State capital.

The red chamber also asked Buhari to restructure and remodel the nation’s security architecture.

Apart from that, the chamber demanded a probe into the allegations of corruption and financial leakage levelled against some top hierarchy of the military.

The Senate also asked Buhari to aggressively negotiate with the nation’s neighbouring countries for multinational cooperation in order to strengthen the war against insurgency.