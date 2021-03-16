The Senate on Tuesday passed for second reading, a bill for the establishment of the Federal University of Medical and Health Sciences in Iyin, Ekiti State.

The proposed law for the establishment of the institution was sponsored by the Senator representing Ekiti Central, Opeyemi Bamidele.

Bamidele said the Ekiti State Government has already offered to release about 1,000 hectares of land for the take-off of the institution.

The Deputy Leader of the Senate, Senator Ajayi Boroffice, and Senator Ibrahim Gobir supported the establishment of the institution saying that it will support research.

They noted that the outbreak of the pandemic has exposed the poor state of medical facilities in the country due to lack of adequate manpower.

They also said the establishment of the teaching university would hasten medical research into vaccine production in the country.

The Senate through a voice vote unanimously agreed that the bill be passed for second reading and the Senate President, Ahmad Lawan, referred it to the Committee on Health, to report back in four weeks.

