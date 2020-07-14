The Senate on Tuesday passed into law life imprisonment to anybody found guilty of kidnapping.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to the consideration of report of the Senate Committee on Judiciary, Human Rights and Legal Matters, chaired by Senator Opeyemi Bamidlele.

The bill is titled: “Criminal Code Act (Amendment Bill).”

The bill, when enacted, will apply to the Federal High Courts in the Southern part of the country, where the Criminal Code Act is applicable and in operation.

Speaking on the bill, Bamidele said: “The passage of the bill would proffer a life sentence for persons found guilty of kidnapping as against the provision of section 364 of the Act, which proffers the punishment of imprisonment for a term of ten (10) years, where the offence of kidnapping is established.

“Contrary to views canvassed by those opposing the passage of the bill by National Assembly, on the ground that its passage will usurp the power of state to legislate on the subject matters, it should be stated that for the avoidance of doubt, that the proposed bill seeks to amend the criminal code Act of 1916 and not criminal code law of the states.”