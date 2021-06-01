The Senate has approved the upgrade of the Federal Polytechnic, Ilaro, Ogun State to a University of Technology.

The development followed the third reading of a bill for an Act to provide for the establishment of the Federal University of Technology, Ilaro and for Other Matters Connected therewith, which was sponsored by Senator Adeola Solomon.

It could be recalled that the bill was sponsored by Senator Adeola in the 8th Senate but was not be passed before the expiration of the 8th Senate and it was again presented in the 9th Senate for consideration and passage.

The Vice-Chairman, Senate Committee on Tertiary Institutions and TETFUND, Senator Sadiq Umar Sulaiman, presented the report on behalf of the Chairman of the committee Senator Ahmad Babba-Kaita.