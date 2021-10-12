Breaking: Senate approves Direct Primary for political parties

Senate has approved direct primary for all political parties in Nigeria ahead of 2023 general Elections.

The decision of the Senate was sequel to the re-commital of amended clauses of Electoral Act which was sponsored by Senate Leader, Senator Abdullahi Yayaha.

The amendment is in section 87(1).

The section reads, “A political party seeking to nominate candidates for elections under this bill shall hold direct primaries for aspirants to all elective positions which shall be monitored by the commission.”