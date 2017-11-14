Breaking: Senate approves Buhari’s $5.5bn foreign loan request

The Senate has approved the request by President Muhammadu Buhari for the Federal Government to borrow $5.5 billion.

The approval, on Tuesday during plenary, followed the adoption of a report by the Senate Committee on Local and Foreign Debts.

Buhari had made the request in a letter dated October 4, 2017.

The $5.5 billion is to be used for refinancing of maturing domestic debt obligations of $3 billion, while $2.5 billion is for the financing of the 2017 Appropriation Act.