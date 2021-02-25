The Chief Whip of the Senate, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu has just arrived the Niger State Government House, Minna for a visit to the state Governor, Alhaji Abubakar Sani Bello

Kalu was received by Bello in his office, after which they went into a closed door meeting.

Kalu arrived the Power State at exactly 11:30am alongside the President of Belema Oil, Engr. Jack Rich; the Chairman, House of Representatives Committee on Federal Road Maintenance Agency, Hon. Femi Bamisile; former Chief of Staff to the Abia State Government, Hon. Mascot Uzor Kalu, and other associates and aides.

The meeting was still ongoing as at the time of filing this report.