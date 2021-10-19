BREAKING: Security operatives take over Lekki Tollgate ahead of #EndSARS memorial protest

Security operatives, including police, soldiers and others have stormed the Lekki toll gate to prevent the first anniversary of #EndSARS nationwide protests.

The police authorities and State Government had warned against another phase of protests.

But the adamant groups have vowed not to back down despite the repeated warnings.

Organisers of the memorial protest have been mobilising on social media platforms.

They vowed to storm the Lekki Tollgate in a car procession.

The tollgate has been shut since October 20, after the # EndSARS incident.

Witnesses said that heavy presence of armed security operatives was spotted in some parts of Lekki and other areas of the s tate.

Details shortly…