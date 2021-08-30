Breaking: Security operatives seal Plateau Assembly complex

There was palpable tension around the Plateau State House of Assembly in Jos, early Monday morning as heavy joint security taskforce sealed up the assembly complex.

Two principal officers of the assembly confirmed this on Monday.

Speaker of the House, Rt.-Hon. Abok Nuhu Ayuba, while appearing on a Channels TV programme on Monday said the assembly complex had been sealed.

Also, the Clerk of the House, Ponven Wuyep, also confirmed to Blueprint that the assembly had been sealed, and a joint security taskforce had been deployed.

“The OC police in the House woke me up early in the morning, telling me that the police headquarters in Jos have instructed him to seek for reinforcement, but he later told me that even before he did that, a heavy joint security taskforce had been deployed to the House.

“I am on my way to the office to see things for myself,” Wuyep told Blueprint.

Tension had been mounting since the House reportedly called on the people to “practically stand up to defend themselves.”

But the state government debunked the claims, especially the allegation that the state government is behind it.

A statement by Dan Manjang, the Commissioner for Information and Communication, described it as a false allegation.

“We wish to make it abundantly clear that the executive arm of government and the Governor is not aware or behind the purported sealing of the House, as it does not dabble into the affairs of another independent arm of government.

“It is on record that His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako, was the first governor to implement full autonomy for the legislature and judiciary as well as local government in the country.

It is, therefore, not possible for him to be associated with any action that will impede on the activities of the House, which has its rules and conventions,” the statement noted.

The commissioner said the governor remains the longest serving speaker of the House in the history of democracy in Plateau State, and understands the workings of the House, and has demonstrated uncommon respect to the leadership and members of the assembly.

“To the best of our knowledge, the House of Assembly remains open for legislative business. The good people of Plateau State and members of the public are advised to ignore the allegation and refrain from dragging the executive arm of government and the governor into the affairs of the House,” he said.

Manjang also advised ‘those who have any concerns” to channel them to the security agencies and “desist from peddling falsehood against the executive arm of government and His Excellency the Governor.”