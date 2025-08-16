Breaking: Security agencies nab two Ansuru leaders who masterminded Kuje prison break, high level kidnappings

The Military, Police, Department of State Services and other intelligence agencies have arrested the two of the country’s most wanted notorious terrorists and leaders of Ansaru: Abu Baraa and Mahmuda.

The achievement was disclosed at a world press briefing in the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja at the National Counter Terrorism Centre on Saturday.

The National Security Adviser, Nuhu Ribadu, in company of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Christopher Musa; Service Chiefs; Inspector General of Police, IGP Olukayode Adeolu Egbetokun; Director General of the DSS, Oluwatosin Ajayi; top security officials; and some members of the Federal Executive Council were at the news briefing.

According to Mallam Ribadu, Abu Baraa and Mahmuda were responsible for the Kuje prison break and other high profile abductions in the North West and North Central of Nigeria.

He said: “Today, I am glad to inform you that we have successfully concluded a high-risk, intelligence-led, counter-terrorism operation.”

The NSA said both suspects had been on Nigeria’s most-wanted list for years.

He said: “Abu Bara was described as the coordinator of terrorist sleeper cells across Nigeria and mastermind of several high-profile kidnappings and armed robberies used to fund terrorism.

“His deputy, Malam Mamuda, was said to have trained in Libya between 2013 and 2015 under foreign jihadist instructors from Egypt, Tunisia, and Algeria, specialising in weapons handling and Improvised Explosive Device (IED) fabrication.”

The NSA said the two leaders jointly spearheaded multiple terrorist attacks, including the 2022 Kuje prison break and the attack on a Niger uranium facility.

Others, he said, included the 2013 abduction of French engineer, Francis Collomp, in Katsina, 2019 kidnapping of Alhaji Musa Umar Uba (Magajin Garin Daura), and abduction of the Emir of Wawa.

Ribadu added that they were also linked to Ansaru’s networks across Mali, Niger and Burkina Faso.

According to him, the capture of Abu Bara and Mamuda marks a turning point.

He said: “It has dismantled Ansaru’s central command structure and signals the beginning of the end to impunity for terrorist leaders in Nigeria.”

He said security forces also recovered valuable materials and digital evidence during the operation which were now undergoing forensic analysis.

According to him, these are expected to generate further actionable intelligence against residual Ansaru cells and their foreign collaborators.

Ribadu added: “This feat exemplifies Nigeria’s advancing counter-terrorism capabilities.

“It followed months of deep surveillance, human intelligence and technical tracking, demonstrating enhanced sophistication and seamless inter-agency synergy.”

The NSA commended President Bola Tinubu for providing strategic guidance as well as the armed forces, intelligence agencies and security services for their doggedness in achieving the success.

He reassured Nigerians that the government would sustain the momentum, stressing that the fight against terrorism was far from over.

“Nigeria will continue to pursue extremists with precision, resolve and unwavering determination,” he said.

He also called on citizens to remain vigilant and provide timely information to security agencies, noting: “National security is a shared responsibility.”

In his remarks, the Minister of Information and National Orientation, Alhaji Mohammed Idris, commended the military and other security forces for the collaborative efforts.

Idris also urged the media to continue to deny the terrorists the opportunity to use the media to propagate their evil agenda.

“It is incumbent on all of us to ensure that we work collaboratively together so that Nigeria can be safe again,” he said.

