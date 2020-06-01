The Federal Government has said that schools at all levels in the country will remain closed as it begins to relax the lockdown imposed following the spread of the Coronavirus Disease in the country.
This was disclosed by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, at Monday’s briefing by the PTF.
Explaining further the reason for the decision despite the fact that some schools run with the curriculum of other countries that are now opened, the Minister of Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said it was to prevent exposing students to risk.
Please FG should consider we the students and reopen schools so we can write our exams and then we can come back home. We assure you that we will prevent ourselves from this disease. Please help us.
I think we should really resume as soon as possible… corone virus doesn’t seems to reduce… Let’s resume back to school and we’ll take necessary precautions… Let’s also consider the teachers in private schools… How are they gonna survive…FG should really consider us… we’re really tired of sitting at home
okay better married now since no more school