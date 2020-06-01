The Federal Government has said that schools at all levels in the country will remain closed as it begins to relax the lockdown imposed following the spread of the Coronavirus Disease in the country.

This was disclosed by the National Coordinator of the Presidential Task Force on COVID-19, Dr. Sani Aliyu, at Monday’s briefing by the PTF.

Explaining further the reason for the decision despite the fact that some schools run with the curriculum of other countries that are now opened, the Minister of Education, Chukwuemeka Nwajiuba, said it was to prevent exposing students to risk.