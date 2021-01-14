The Federal Government has reaffirmed its earlier position that schools will resume on January 18, 2021.

The reaffirmation came on Thursday after a meeting between the Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, and Commissioners of Education of the 36 States in Abuja.

The Permanent Secretary of the Federal Ministry of Education, Sonny Echono, confirmed the development after the meeting.

Echono said: “We have had extensive discussions with state governors, proprietors of schools, labour/staff unions and students’ representatives.

“And the consensus is that we should reopen all schools.

“But the reopening of schools will be in compliance with COVID-19 protocols, especially strict adherence to non-pharmaceutical procedures.”