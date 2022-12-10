Breaking: Savannah Energy announces completion of $407m transactions in Chad, Cameroon 

Savannah Energy has announced the completion of its $407 million acquisition of ExxonMobil’s upstream and midstream businesses in Chad and Cameroon.

The disclosure was made in a statement personally signed by the oil giant CEO, Andrew Knott.

“We are delighted to announce the completion of our US$407 million acquisition of ExxonMobil’s upstream and midstream businesses in Chad and Cameroon. I would like to warmly welcome our new employees to the Savannah family and look forward to building our in-country businesses with them as we embrace the multiple growth opportunities available to us” , Knott wrote.

He explained in Chad, the firm’s focus will immediately turn towards making the investments “we believe the Doba Oil Project needs to significantly increase production volumes from current levels and the advancement of our up to US$500m/500 MW of renewable power projects.

“We expect our investments in these projects to provide significant increased tax revenues and electricity access for the people of Chad. In Cameroon, we hope to see the COTCo and TOTCo businesses grow further over the course of the coming years through additional third-party customer throughput volumes. We are also actively considering investments in other opportunities to pursue Projects that Matter in country.

“Outside of Chad and Cameroon, we expect that, in the coming months, we will further augment our corporate growth profile through the announcement of additional hydrocarbon asset acquisitions and the initiation of new utility-scale renewable energy projects (in addition to our existing up to 750MW project pipeline)”.

Knott thanked all those who contributed to the successful completion of Savannah’s transaction and, in particular, its host country stakeholders, colleagues and the ExxonMobil deal and in-country teams.

Re- Re-Admission and Total Voting Rights

The Company’s issued share capital currently comprises 1,306,098,819 ordinary shares. Application has been made to the London Stock Exchange plc for re-admission of the Company’s 1,306,098,819 ordinary shares to trading on AIM, which is expected to take place at 8.00 a.m. on 13 December 2022.

As the Company does not hold any shares in treasury, this figure of 1,306,098,819 Ordinary Shares may continue to be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company under the FCA’s Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

Board Appointments