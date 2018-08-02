Breaking: Saraki storms PDP headquarters

.

Saraki arrived at the headquarters, popularly known as Wadata House, at about 3:30pm.

Saraki, who defected to the PDP from the All Progressives Congress on Tuesday, was received by top executives of the party, including the National Chairman, Prince Uche Secondus.

He was one of the top politicians in the country to have defected from the APC to the PDP.

Others include the Governor of his home State, Kwara, Abdulfatah Ahmed; the National Publicity Secretary of the APC, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi; Governor of Sokoto State, Aminu Tambuwal; and Governor of Benue State, Samuel Ortom.

Others who defected were 13 senators; 37 members of the House of Representatives; 18 of the 30 members of the Sokoto House of Assembly; and 23 out of the 24 members of the Kwara State House of Assembly.