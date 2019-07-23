President Muhammadu Buhari has sent a list of 43 persons to the Senate for consideration as Ministers.

The list was unveiled by the Senate on Tuesday.

Top on the list include Gbemisola Saraki, sister of immediate past President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki; former Governor of Osun State, Rauf Aregbesola; Festus Keyamo; and former Governor of Akwa Ibom State, Godswill Akpabio.

Also on the list are George Akume, Niyi Adebayo, Olutayo Alasoadura, Adeleke Mamora and returnees Rotimi Amaechi, Raji Fashola, Chris Ngige and Lai Mohammed.

Others on the list include Time Sylva, Baba Mustapha, Abba Goddy, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, Godfrey Onyeama, Suleiman Adamu, Emeka Nwaojoba, Zainab Ahmed, Mohammed Mahamud, Had Sirika, Abubakar Malami, Olamilekan Adegbite, Zubair Dada and Sunday Dare.