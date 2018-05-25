Breaking: Saraki, Adewole, Ngige in closed door meeting over JOHESU strike

After meeting with the leadership of Joint Health Workers Union on Thursday, the President of the Senate, Dr. Abubakar Bukola Saraki, had a meeting with a Federal Government delegation on how to end the strike in the health sector.

The meeting was held in the Office of the President of the Senate.

Those in attendance included the Chairman of the Senate Committee on Primary Healthcare, Senator Mao Ohuabunwa; the Minister of Health, Prof. Isaac Adewole; and the Minister of Labour and Employment, Senator Chris Ngige.