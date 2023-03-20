Breaking: Sanwo-Olu wins reelection bid as Lagos governor + Full results

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has won his second term re-election bid.
The Independent National Electoral Commission declared him the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll in the state.
The declaration, at exactly 1:15am on Monday, was made by the INEC Returning Officer for the governorship election, Prof. Adenike Oladiji.
Sanwo-Olu, the 57-year-old candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the poll, won by beating 15 other political parties with 762,134 votes in 19 of the state’s 20 Local Government Areas.
Sanwo-Olu’s closest rival and candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour, recorded 312,329 votes.
Rhodes-Vivour won in one LGA: Amuwo-Odofin, where he scored 34,860 votes as against 17,756 by Sanwo-Olu.
The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran, polled 62,449 votes to come a distant third.
APC’s biggest haul of votes were from Alimoso LGA (83,631), Ikorodu (64,697) and Mushin 52,249.
The results
Agege
APC: 35,845
LP: 8,486
PDP: 3,176
Ajeromi/Ifelodun
APC: 39,798
LP: 19,821
PDP: 2,607
Alimoso
APC: 83,631
LP: 37,136
PDP: 7,872
Amuwo Odofin
APC: 17,756
LP: 34,860
PDP 1,809
Apapa
APC: 21,007
LP: 4,157
PDP: 2,487
Badagry
APC: 41,482
LP: 8,863
PDP: 5,472
Eti-Osa
APC: 25,963
LP: 19,967
PDP: 1,215
Epe
APC: 29,614
LP: 1,515
PDP: 3,272
Ibeju-Lekki
APC: 19,369
LP: 3,785
PDP: 3,189
Ifako-Ijaiye
APC: 38,682
LP: 13,020
PDP: 2,262
Ikeja
APC: 32,273
LP: 15,174
PDP: 1,161
Ikorodu
APC: 64,697
LP: 13,207
PDP: 3,797
Kosofe
APC: 49,344
LP: 26,123
PDP: 3,537
Lagos Island
APC: 37,760
LP: 1,317
PDP: 1,783
Lagos Mainland
APC: 26,021
LP: 9,999
PDP: 2,362
Mushin
APC: 52,249
LP: 11,759
PDP: 4,006
Ojo
APC: 30,797
LP: 19.027
PDP: 3,889
Oshodi-Isolo
APC: 36,792
LP: 24,948
PDP: 2,515
Somolu
APC: 36,783
LP: 15,096
PDP: 3,130
Surulere
APC: 42,451
LP: 28.069
PDP: 2,200.