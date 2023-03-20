Breaking: Sanwo-Olu wins reelection bid as Lagos governor + Full results

The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has won his second term re-election bid.

The Independent National Electoral Commission declared him the winner of Saturday’s governorship poll in the state.

The declaration, at exactly 1:15am on Monday, was made by the INEC Returning Officer for the governorship election, Prof. Adenike Oladiji.

Sanwo-Olu, the 57-year-old candidate of the All Progressives Congress for the poll, won by beating 15 other political parties with 762,134 votes in 19 of the state’s 20 Local Government Areas.

Sanwo-Olu’s closest rival and candidate of the Labour Party, Gbadebo Rhodes-Viviour, recorded 312,329 votes.

Rhodes-Vivour won in one LGA: Amuwo-Odofin, where he scored 34,860 votes as against 17,756 by Sanwo-Olu.

The Peoples Democratic Party’s candidate, Abdulaziz Olajide Adediran, polled 62,449 votes to come a distant third.

APC’s biggest haul of votes were from Alimoso LGA (83,631), Ikorodu (64,697) and Mushin 52,249.

The results

Agege

APC: 35,845

LP: 8,486

PDP: 3,176

Ajeromi/Ifelodun

APC: 39,798

LP: 19,821

PDP: 2,607

Alimoso

APC: 83,631

LP: 37,136

PDP: 7,872

Amuwo Odofin

APC: 17,756

LP: 34,860

PDP 1,809

Apapa

APC: 21,007

LP: 4,157

PDP: 2,487

Badagry

APC: 41,482

LP: 8,863

PDP: 5,472

Eti-Osa

APC: 25,963

LP: 19,967

PDP: 1,215

Epe

APC: 29,614

LP: 1,515

PDP: 3,272

Ibeju-Lekki

APC: 19,369

LP: 3,785

PDP: 3,189

Ifako-Ijaiye

APC: 38,682

LP: 13,020

PDP: 2,262

Ikeja

APC: 32,273

LP: 15,174

PDP: 1,161

Ikorodu

APC: 64,697

LP: 13,207

PDP: 3,797

Kosofe

APC: 49,344

LP: 26,123

PDP: 3,537

Lagos Island

APC: 37,760

LP: 1,317

PDP: 1,783

Lagos Mainland

APC: 26,021

LP: 9,999

PDP: 2,362

Mushin

APC: 52,249

LP: 11,759

PDP: 4,006

Ojo

APC: 30,797

LP: 19.027

PDP: 3,889

Oshodi-Isolo

APC: 36,792

LP: 24,948

PDP: 2,515

Somolu

APC: 36,783

LP: 15,096

PDP: 3,130

Surulere

APC: 42,451

LP: 28.069

PDP: 2,200.