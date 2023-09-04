Breaking: Sanwo-Olu submits fresh list of Commissioner-nominees to Assembly

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu has submitted the names of new Commissioner-nominees to the Lagos State House of Assembly.

However, the new request by the Governor included some of those the Assembly turned down from the initial 39.

One of those on the old list included in the new one is former Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso.

The Eagle Online recalls that the Assembly refused to confirm 17 of the initial 39 Commissioner-nominees sent to it by the Governor.

This development was confirmed in a statement issued on Monday by the Media Assistant to the Speaker, Eromosele Ebhomele.

According to Ebhomele, the Assembly will on Tuesday commence the screening of a second batch of nominees sent to it by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

The Speaker of the House, Rt. Hon. Mudashiru Obasa, urged the screening committee led by Hon. Fatai Mojeed to ensure a thorough screening process and report to the House on Thursday.

Prior to the Speaker’s comment, the Clerk of the House, Olalekan Onafeko, read a letter from the governor listing the names presented.

In the letter, Governor Sanwo-Olu said some of the names were represented while new names were added.

Titled: “Forwarding of Official List of Nominees for Appointment as Commissioners and Special Advisers,” the letter thanked the Speaker and members of the House for their diligence and commitment in relation to the recent screening and confirmation of 22 nominees.

“Your rigorous assessment of these nominees in adherence to your constitutional obligations demonstrates your dedication to ensuring a competent and effective council,” Sanwo-Olu said.

The governor said after careful consideration of the 17 names that were rejected, “I have decided to represent a list of nominees which includes a balanced selection of previously presented and new individuals.

“This list represents a broad political spectrum and diverse backgrounds reflective of the rich diversity of our lovely state.”

The Governor said he is confident that the new nominees would bring fresh ideas that would help the growth and progress of Lagos State.

The new nominees:

Dr. Afolabi Abiodun Tajudeen Mr. Oluwaseun Oriyomi Osiyemi Prof. Akinola Emmanuel Abayomi Engr. Olalere Odusote Dr. Oluwarotimi Omotola Wahab Fashola Mrs. Folashade Kaosarat Ambrose-Medem Mr. Akinyemi Bankole Ajigbotafe Mr. Samuel Egube Hon. Tolani Sule Akibu Mrs. Bolaji Cecelia Dada Mrs. Barakat Akande Bakare Mr. Olugbenga Omotoso Mr. Mosopefolu George Yekini Nurudeen Agbaje Dr. Olumide Oluyinka Mr. Abayomi Samson Oluyomi Dr. Iyabode Oyeyemi Ayoola Hon. Sola Shakirudeen Giwa.

Meanwhile, the House of Assembly has resolved to review the performance of the 2023 Budget in preparation for the presentation of the 2024 Budget estimate by Governor Sanwo-Olu.

Recall that the House had approved N1.768 trillion for the Year 2023.

Speaker Obasa urged the Committee for the budget review, headed by Hon. Sa’ad Olumo, to ensure a proper review and make its report available to the House.