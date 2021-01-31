The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Olusola Sanwo-Olu, has approved the constitution of a Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team to resolve the traffic gridlock in and around Apapa.

This was announced by the State Commissioner for Information and Strategy, Gbenga Omotoso, in a statement on Sunday.

The members of the Task Force are Hon. Toyin Fayinka, Special Adviser to the Governor on Transportation; Engr. Olajide Oduyoye, General Manager, Lagos State Traffic Management Authority LASTMA; Hon. Sola Giwa, Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Central Business Districts; and Ayodeji Laurent: (SSA to the Governor on Political Security Intelligence.

Omotoso said the Special Traffic Management and Enforcement Compliance Team is saddled with the responsibility of ensuring zero tolerance of traffic offenders and a seamless traffic management system specifically designed to restore sanity in and around Apapa.

It is also to create a cohesive system that would aid the resurgence of business activities and ensure that residents live in a conducive environment devoid of traffic-induced stress.

Sanwo-Olu gave the area of coverage of the Team’s operation to includes Ikorodu Road to Oshodi-Mile 2-Apapa; Ikorodu Road-Funsho Williams Avenue (Surulere)-Alaka-Iganmu-SIFAX-Ijora 7up-Apapa; Surulere-Alaka-Eko Bridge-Ijora Olopa-Ijora 7up-Apapa.

Omotoso said with the development, it is expected that traffic within Apapa and its environs will be better managed by a team of dedicated LASTMA, Federal Road Safety Corps, Nigeria Police and Intelligence Service Officers.

He said Sanwo-Olu added that Policemen from Area ‘B’ Police Command will tentatively provide security back-up for the team, pending the announcement of the new security architecture by the State Government.

According to the Lagos State Government’s spokesman, the Governor’s action followed his December 28, 2020 visit to Apapa and his pronouncement on the takeover of traffic management from the Presidential Task Team on the decongestion of Apapa gridlock.

Fayinka, the head of the new Special Traffic Management & Enforcement Compliance Team, and other members of the team are expected to work with the designated team of the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, and collaborate with the Lagos State Commissioner of Police, Hakeem Odumosu, and other members of law enforcement agencies in and around Apapa to ensure success of the team’s assignment.