The Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has given the go ahead for worship places to reopen from August 7.

The Governor said this on Saturday during his update on the Coronavirus Disease on the state.

So also did Sanwo-Olu announce an increase in the number of public gatherings capacity from 20 people to 50.

There had been agitations for the reopening of churches in Lagos State since the easing of the lockdown on the COVID-19 began.

While mosques will reopen on August 7, churches will begin worship on august 9.