Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, has recovered from COVID-19, his Chief Press Secretary, Gboyega Akosile, announced on Thursday afternoon.

“Governor of Lagos State, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu tests negative to COVID-19. Now out of isolation,” Akosile tweeted with a video showing as the governor stepped out to address the press at the State House in Marina.