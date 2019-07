The mother of former Super Eagles Chief Coach, Samson Siasia, has been kidnapped.

Security sources said the aged woman was whisked away from her residence at Adoni Community, Sagbama Local Government Area, Bayelsa State.

The abductors were said to have invade the area at about 2am on Monday.

It can be recalled that Siasia’s father was kidnapped a couple of years back when the coach was on national team duty with the Nigeria U23 in Gambia.