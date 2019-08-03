Operatives of the Department of State Services have arrested the Publisher of Sahara Reporters, Omoyele Sowore.

According to the information made available by Sowore himself, the operatives of the DSS stormed his residence, which was not revealed, at about 1:25am on Saturday.

Sowore, a pro-democracy activist and presidential candidate of the African Action Congress in the February 23, 2019 election, had concluded plans alongside other activists to stage a nationwide protest against bad governance on August 5.

The protest has the hashtag: #RevolutionNow Protests, the video of which is attached, with musician Idris Abdulkarim featuring.

Writing on his Twitter handle, Sowore said: “DSS invades Sowore’s.”

His phone was said to have been forcefully seized from him, a story on his news website said.