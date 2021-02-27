The Department of State Services on Saturday night confirmed that Salihu Tanko Yakasai is in its custody.

DSS spokesman, Peter Afunanya, disclosed this in a statement.

There have been concerns over the whereabouts of Yakasai who disappeared on Friday evening in Kano hours after he tweeted that the regime of President Muhammadu Buhari should secure Nigerians or resign.

But the DSS in a statement said, “This is to confirm that Salihu Tanko-Yakasai is with the Department of State Services. He is being investigated over issues beyond the expression of opinions in the social media as wrongly alleged by sections of the public.”

Kano State Governor, Abdullahi Ganduje, on Saturday sacked Yakasai for criticising the All Progressives Congress and the Buhari regime over the growing insecurity in the country.

Until his sacking, Yakasai, son of elder statesman, Tanko Yakasai, was Ganduje’s Special Adviser on Media.

