Super Eagles manager, Gernot Rohr, has named Villarreal of Spain whizkid, Samuel Chukwueze, and Arsenal star, Alex Iwobi, as the Nigerian side flags off her Africa Cup of Nations campaign against Burundi this evening.

Chukwueze was a top performer for the Yellow Submarines in the just ended season in Spain, where he played a role in the three-all draw against Champions, Barcelona.

In goal, South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi made a surprise return, beating World Cup goalie Francis Uzoho and Ikechukwu Ezenwa to man the sticks.

Akpeyi will get cover from Abdullahi Shehu, Ola Aina, Kenneth Omeruo and William Troost-Ekong in defence, while skipper John Obi Mikel will marshal the midfield alongside Oghenekaro Etebo, Wilfried Ndidi Alex Iwobi and Samuel Chukwueze.

New entrant, Paul Onuachi, leads the attack.