The duo of Samuel Chukwueze and Jamilu Collins have returned to Super Eagles line up as they file out against their eternal rivals, Bafana Bafana of South Africa, in tonight’s AFCON 2019 quarterfinal tie in Cairo.

Chukwueze earned his place in the starting line up following his display in Nigeria’s 3-2 win over Cameroon on Saturday, while Collins is expected to fill Ola Aina’s place in the defence line.

South Africa-based Daniel Akpeyi retained his place in goal, while Chidozie Awazie, William Troost-Ekong and Kenneth Omeruo marshal Nigeria’s defence.

Super Eagles manager Gernot Rohr opted for Leicester City strongman Wilfried Ndidi, Oghnekaro Etebo, Alex Iwobi, Samuel Chukwueze in the midfield, as Ahmed Musa and Odion Ighalo lead Nigeria’s charge for goals.

The substitutes are Ikechukwu Ezenwa, Francis Uzoho, John Mikel, John Ogu, Henry Onyekuru, Samuel Kalu, Moses Simon, Leon Balogun, Ola Aina, Abdullahi Shehu, Paul Onuachu and Victor Osimhen.

Meanwhile, South Africa have also listed Ronwen Williams, Thamsanqa Mkhize, Sifiso Hlanti, Buhle Mkhwanazi, Thulani Hlatshwayo, Dean Furman, Kamohelo Mokotjo, Bongani Zungu, Thembinkosi Lorch, Percy Tau and Lebo Mothiba for the tie.

Match kicks of at 8pm Nigeria time.