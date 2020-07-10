Seven of the robbers who killed six policemen and civilians in robbery attacks on banks in Ekiti and Ondo States in 2019 and 2020 have been arrested.

This was disclosed by the Force Public Relations Officer, Deputy Commissioner of Police Frank Mba, on Thursday.

Mba said operatives of the Inspector General of Police Special Tactical Squad arrested the robbers who perpetrated the act in Ile-Oluji, Ondo State and Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State.

He gave the names of the suspects as Tunbosun Ojom 42; Ismaila Ojo, 25; Victor Oyeyemi, 36; Dele Ariyo, 44; Shola Oladimeji, 50; Olubodun Folayemi, 44; and Adeniyi John 42.

They were said to have carried out the robbery of a commercial bank in Ile-oluji, Ondo State on February 7, 2020, where four policemen were killed.

Similarly, they were also involved in the robbery of a Microfinance Bank in Idanre, Ondo State in December 2019 and a commercial bank at Oye Ekiti, Ekiti State, where two policemen lost their lives.

Mba said efforts are being intensified to arrest other members of the gang still at large and to recover other sophisticated weapons used in the operations.

He added: “In a similar vein, twenty-three (23) other suspects were also arrested by the Police operatives for their involvement in various crimes including armed robbery, kidnapping, illegal possession of prohibited firearms, car snatching at gun point, amongst other offences.

“The following were recovered from the suspects: One (1) AK49 rifle, One (1) AK47 rifle, two (2) pump action guns, five (5) locally made guns, nineteen (19) locally made short guns, one hundred and twenty-five (125) cartridges, one hundred and forty-five (145) AK47 ammunition, locally fabricated explosives and a Toyota Corolla vehicle with Reg. No. LSR 490 GC. The suspects will be charged to court on conclusion of investigations.”