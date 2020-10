Reps Ephraim Nwuzi and David Abel, from Rivers and Taraba States respectively, on Wednesday defected from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress.

The Speaker of the House, Femi Gbajabiamila, announced the defections on the floor of the House at the resumption of plenary on Wednesday.

The two lawmakers cited divisions in their respective State chapters of the PDP as their reasons for leaving the party.

