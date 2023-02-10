Breaking: Rivers PDP PCC DG, Abiye Sekibo escapes assassination

The Director General of the Peoples Democratic Party Presidential Campaign Council in Rivers State, Dr. Abiye Sekibo Thursday midnight escaped assassination by the whisker.

It was leant that gunmen who dressed in police uniform opened fire on Sekibo’s vehicle, a Land Cruiser bulletproof jeep at Rainbow Town in Port Harcourt, the Rivers capital where he went to inspect the venue of a proposed presidential rally of the party.

Confirming the incident at a news briefing, Sekibo said his car was riddled with bullets and the venue of the proposed rally set on fire, while policemen watched the inferno

“As we approached the site, those policemen who were watching the fire opened fire on our vehicle. I looked at the Hilux vehicles, they were police Hilux vehicles attached to the Governor of Rivers State.”

