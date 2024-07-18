Breaking: Reps to cut down salaries by 50% for 6 months to help mitigate hardship

As part of efforts to support food sufficiency across the country and to address the rising cost of food, the House of Representatives on Thursday resolved to support the Federal Government with N648 million for six months by cutting down their salaries by 50% .

This is also as the lawmakers appealed to Nigerians to exercise more patience with President Ahmed Tinubu’s led administration in addressing challenges and hardships bedevilling the country.

Additionally, the House mandated its Committee on Appropriation, Humanitarian Affairs, Finance and Budget to ensure compliance.

The resolutions followed the adoption of a motion moved on the floor of the House by Hon. Ibrahim Isiaka (APC- Ogun State) during plenary in Abuja.

