Breaking: Reps endorse Tinubu’s state of emergency rule in Rivers

The House of Representatives, on Thursday passed and adopted the proclamation of President Bola Tinubu through a voice vote with 243 members in attendance.

The House also made recommendations to the proclamation.

It recommended that a national committee should be set up to mitigate and restore peace back to Rivers State.

Also Read:

It added that the National Assembly should take over the activities of the state Assembly within six months.

Details soon…

Post Views: 18