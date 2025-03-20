Breaking: Reps endorse Tinubu’s state of emergency rule in Rivers

The House of Representatives, on Thursday passed and adopted the proclamation of President Bola Tinubu through a voice vote with 243 members in attendance.
The House also made recommendations to the proclamation.
It recommended that a national committee should be set up to mitigate and restore peace back to Rivers State.
Also Read:
- Challenge facing 95% of IT leaders when it comes to AI agents, and how to overcome it, by Linda Saunders
- MURIC slams Adeleke University for disrupting fasting
- Oduwole, Sterling One Foundation, Sanwo-Olu harp on gender equality, youth empowerment
- Rivers State Emergency Rule: A different view, by Azu Ishiekwene
- Oyo reviews entry grade level for nurses
It added that the National Assembly should take over the activities of the state Assembly within six months.
Details soon…