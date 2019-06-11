Members of the House of Representatives due for inauguration on Tuesday (today) have left their accommodation at Transcorp Hotel in Abuja for the National Assembly.

The Rep-elect are expected to have their first sitting today where they will pick their Principal Officers.

Seventeen coastal buses were provided by the Management of the National Assembly for conveying both the Reps-elect and Senators-elect to the National Assembly.

As at press time, only the Reps have left.

Their movement was coordinated and led by operatives of the Federal Road Safety Corps.