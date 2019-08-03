The remaining four pastors of the Redeemed Christian Church of God kidnapped on Thursday in Ogun State have been rescued.

They were rescued by operatives of the Ogun State Police Command.

This was disclosed by the spokesman of the Command, Deputy Superintendent of Police Abimbola Oyeyemi, in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

Those rescued were Chidioze Eluwa, Chiemela Iroha, Okoro Ohowukwe and Ndubuizi Owuabueze.

The only female among them, Chidinma Ibeleji, was rescued earlier in the day.

They victims were abducted on Thursday around J3 forest on Ogbere Road, Ijebu-East Local Government Area of Ogun State.

Oyeyemi said of the release of the four remaining victims: “The remaining four victims have been rescued unhurt by men of Ogun State police command.”