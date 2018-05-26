Breaking: Real Madrid clinch 13th Champions League title

Real Madrid have won their 13th Champions League title, courtesy of their 3-1 win over Liverpool in Kiev on Saturday.

Liverpool’s goalie Karius’s error gave the Spanish side the opener as Karim Benzema registered the opener.

Liverpool equalised through Saido Mane but their celebration was short lived by substitute Gareth Bale.

Few moments after, Bale netted his second goal on the night to seal victory for Madrid.

Mohamed Salah was substituted in the first half due to a shoulder injury.