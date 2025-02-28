Breaking: Ramadan begins on Saturday — Sultan

The Sultan of Sokoto, Alhaji Sa’ad Abubakar III, has declared March 1, 2025 as the first day of the Holy Month of Ramadan.

The Head of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs made the announcement on Friday in his palace in Sokoto, Sokoto State.

Abubakae said he crescent moon was sighted on Friday, which is the 29th day of Shaban.

He said the widespread reports of the moon sightings from various regions of the country were verified and accepted by the council, confirming the commencement of Ramadan 1446.

He urged all Muslims to dedicate the holy month to prayers, seeking Allah’s blessings, and guidance for the nation and its leaders.

