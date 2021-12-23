Breaking: Queen Naomi announces divorce from Ooni of Ife, offers reason

Queen Silekunola Naomi, wife of the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi Ojaja II, has announced that she also will be divorcing the monarch.

This will not be the Ooni’s first broken marriage as he was married to Zaynab-Otiti Obanor, who is from Edo State.

They split in 2017, with the marriage lasting for 17 months.

Naomi, who announced her decision to split with the Oba Ogunwusi on Thursday morning on her Instagram page, wrote: “I did my best to endure and make it work; many times, I smiled through the struggle, but I have finally realised I had just one assignment, my son, and when God is done, He is done. He chose Saul to be king, and when He was done, He told the prophet Samuel I have moved on. Religion was never an issue between us; please refer to my interview on News Central TV. Instead, His Majesty has a picture he would love the world to see and perceive him as and another one which is his true self.

“Today I announce the beginning of a new dawn and the close of a chapter. Today, I am a mother to God’s unique gift. I am no longer a slave to my thoughts of perfection. I, at this moment, announce that I shall no longer be referred to as wife to the Ooni of Ife or as Queen of Ile-Ife but as the Queen of the people and mother of my adorable Prince.”